Is the collaboration between WWE and IMPACT Wrestling not over yet?

Mickie James recently made history by entering the women’s Royal Rumble of 2022 as the Knockout champion, or the women’s champion of IMPACT Wrestling, a company that for the occasion collaborated with WWE by joining forces, despite there being some prohibition in the presentation. of the wrestler.

And it is Mickie James who, speaking to the microphones of the journalist Denise Salcedo, said that the two companies will probably find each other again in the future, even if obviously no one knows how.

Unity is strength

“I think so. I don’t know if it will be right away, I think this was an opportunity for WWE to test the waters, to see if it was something. People talk and say ‘this is going to be great and this is going to get a lot of ratings. and that will make a lot of noise ‘, but until it’s actually in front of them I think they can’t actually see it …. I feel like now that they see the potential and how much the fans have responded, the idea that it happens with men , or with world titles, or something like that, now, at least the idea of ​​that possibility and that door is open. “

Mickie James also revealed why the decision to fight in the Royal Rumble was an instant “yes”, even hinting at the famous garbage bag incident after his firing from WWE: “For me, I felt it was a very childish and selfish way of looking at it, to go like ‘No, I don’t want to do this because my feelings are hurt’, I could have done it and that was an ego decision, I should have lived with it. with that decision. I should have taken responsibility for the fact that I just wasted my chance to be the first person to do something in a long time and to open this passage and all these possibilities … This business is bigger than my ego, and mine love for this business is bigger than my ego […]”