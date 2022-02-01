Is the collaboration with Uncharted coming in time for the release of the film?

The leaker Hypex analyzed the source code of the new Fortnite 19.20 update, discovering a possible reference to a future one Uncharted themed collaboration.

One of the challenges of week 11 (available from February 17) is called “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” And the Uncharted movie comes out just the same day in cinemas, it is probably not a simple coincidence and Epic Games is planning a collaboration with Sony Pictures dedicated to the film starring Tom Holland.

For the moment it is only a hypothesis but Sony Pictures is not new to collaborations with Fortnite and also the PlayStation brand has repeatedly made a foray into Battle Royale, for example with Aloy from Horizon in Fortnite. Among the latest collaborations we remember Fortnite x Spider-Man with the Green Goblin costume, moreover, other Star Wars themed skins should make their debut soon.

The Uncharted film will be released on February 17 in Italy, exclusively in cinema, the film will have as protagonist Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, as well as a rich cast of supporting actors including Mark Wahlberg as Sully. A film much awaited by fans of the famous Naughty Dog video game and beyond.