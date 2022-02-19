MADRID, 18 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

The The Walking Dead season 11 will largely revolve around the commonwealth, a very advanced community that will welcome some of the protagonists. AMC has released a teaser for episode 11×10, revealing what the arrival of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and company will be like and throwing a question into the air is the Commonwealth really as good as it seems?

Images of each of the characters appear in the clip while one of their phrases is heard. “Everyone, get ready,” says Daryl. “This need not be so“, pronounce Maggie. “Okay, now what?” Negan wonders.

Other characters also appear in the video warning of the danger that the community hides. “Something else is happening here,” you hear. “Is this place as good as it seems?” wonders Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

Is the Commonwealth really as good as it seems? Find out on the return of #TWD this Sunday or stream it right now with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/pt4nS4g6Mr — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 17, 2022

In an interview with SK Pop, Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel, gave some hints about what to expect from the Commonwealth. “What would Rick Grimes think of the Commonwealth? I think he would smile for 10 seconds and then not trust them. The Walking Dead has taught us to be more afraid of the living than the dead. So no matter how clean these people wear their clothes, there’s sure to be something dirty underneath. I think that’s what Rick would think“, he declared.

The second part of season 11 will premiere in Spain on FOX. Episode 9 of the final season of The Walking Dead will be available in the original version with subtitles at 03:44 am from Sunday to Monday. On Monday, February 21 at 10:00 p.m., the chapter is already dubbed into Spanish.