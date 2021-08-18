Is the Crypto Market Ready for Short Trading?

Hello everyone, today we are moving slightly from what are our classic analyzes to go to a market that I have personally faced little in recent years from an operational point of view.

As you guessed from the title, in fact, we are going to talk about the cryptocurrency market, more specifically Bitcoin. We will analyze his graph both to understand if there are opportunities for entry, but above all to answer the fateful question: “does it make sense to operate in the short term?”.

Until a few months ago, I was absolutely opposed to using cryptocurrencies as a tool for trading simply because the movements were too volatile but above all too directional. The market did not follow a structured movement but on the contrary supports and resistances were overcome by the market without the slightest hint of stopping.

Today, however, with the increase in trading volumes, the market is finally becoming, not to say predictable, but more easily analyzed.

So let’s understand directly on the graph what it means and if there are any opportunities.

From this image we understand how the price is behaving “well” on supports and resistances. So let’s try to exploit this feature to prepare for possible movements.

If in the long term the trend of BTC is bullish, in the medium term we are still in a downward phase, which is currently finding a phase of strong retracement. Looking at the chart, it seems that the $ 48,000 threshold represents a good point for stopping (even temporarily) this rise.

Let’s add information on the graph:

As we can see, the volume profile signals these two high-volume areas, coinciding with the same resistance levels that we had previously found. This further information reveals two areas where it will be likely to see a price stop and, consecutively, a possible descent.

Keep reading

Loading... Advertisements

Finally, if we add the Fibonacci retracements, we can see how 61.8% falls within this zone. Another confirmation of a possible reversal zone.

As always in the trader’s language, words like “probable” or “could” are commonplace, because predicting the markets with certainty is absolutely impossible. Having said that, I remember that our task is instead to be prepared for possible market opportunities.

In this case, I will keep a close watch on the $ 48,000 zone, looking for a bearish pattern that makes me enter the market with an interesting risk-return and therefore take advantage of a possible temporary drop in prices.

This analysis was offered by Marco Costanza. It has been using the Ichimoku indicator within its operations for over 7 years.

If you are curious to know more about this method, I invite you to watch the free videos that you can find at this link.

If you would like to deepen this fantastic indicator even more in detail you can find more information on the website https://ichimokukinkohyo.it

If you are looking for financial training, the best opportunity can be found on the https://alohafinance.it platform

Thanks for your attention. Soon!

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE: