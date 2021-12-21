Is the customer always right. And, from today, also the choice

“What you don’t know is that that sweater isn’t just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not pencil, it’s actually cerulean (…) and it was selected for you by the people present here in the middle of a pile of stuff”. With these words the algid Miranda Pristley / Meryl Streep unwittingly explained Andrea / Anne Hathaway (wearing a felted cerulean sweater) the logic of the affirmation of a trend in one of the most unforgettable monologues of The Devil wears Prada.

It happened, it happens, in all fields and at every latitude, that through the most disparate channels companies are able to outline and impose tastes, colors, ideas, but that behind all this there is – obviously – a handful of scholars and experts. And it is still like this, but more and more often brands find in the final consumer a precious ally, a friendly support that acts as a litmus test and that helps them in their choices, in the definition of the naming, in what can be proposed on the market. A strategy that not only benefits companies in direct terms of public involvement, but also works as an invitation to purchase, stimulating the curiosity of those who have been part of the project or of those who take the role of the judge.

Already last year Patatine San Carlo had kicked off the sixth edition of the contest “Create the new più Gusto® 2021” to put on the market a bag of Limited Edition potato chips chosen by the participants. And right at the beginning of last summer, thanks to the results of the competition, San Carlo presented on the shelves of supermarkets “Zaʼatar”, a bag of chips flavored with a mix of spices typical of Lebanese cuisine and chosen from among 250 ingredients available and 305,000 combinations sent, designating as the absolute winner the combination of thyme, marjoram, oregano, coriander or fennel seeds, sesame seeds, sumac, dill and salt for an explosive flavor result.



And so did Scoiattolo, a company from Lonate Ceppino (Va) producing fresh stuffed pasta, which from the results of the contest “Invent your stuffed Squirrel”, put into production a pack of Limited Edition ravioli, “dressed” with colors and decidedly particular technology, thanks to the support of the consultancy of the Aro Group, which has been designing, developing and producing labels for over 40 years, and which has been collaborating with Scoiattolo since 2016.

Competition winner Fabrizio Corgnati, with his delicious “Ravioli di scampi, burrata and citrus peel”, whose (beautiful) pack was created with Kamaleo, a system that uses the HP Mosaic program, and creates different graphics from a single file, giving an extra appeal to what is already good and beautiful, and turning film and tray into a powerful marketing tool.

“This Limited Edition allowed us to have fun and to transform industrial production into something unique, created ad hoc for the winner of this beautiful competition which registered the participation of hundreds of users and thousands of online votes”, explains the Communications Manager and Marketing by Scoiattolo, Alice Galli. “The package, in fact, designed and created by Alice Lepori, Art Director and graphic designer of the Scoiattolo creative office, shows the winner’s name as it appears on its Ig page, also underlining the social dimension of the project”.

Today the challenge is even greater and the community of the Ruffino Cantina Group of Pontassieve, near Florence, founded in 1877 – creates from scratch a product, from the content to the name, thanks to the collaboration between the company, the Market Reaserch Studio of Winelivery and the consumers of “Vini Trendy”, identified within the app community, crossing different variables such as user demographics and purchasing behavior on products. By superimposing the data of consumers of Aqua di Venus bottles and consumers who love Maremma red wines, such as Bolgheri and Morellino di Scansano, a new line of Maremma reds was born, “Rosso di Marte”, the name most voted by the majority of users. respondents. The project is told by Annarita Cicciarelli, Marketing Director of Ruffino, passionate about Italian food, wine, culture and food and wine, a firm supporter of the fact that the best ideas are born around a glass of good wine.

The world of wine changes constantly, it is told through the image, through new trends, which must communicate the excellence of wine “and it is essential to know the profile of our consumers and above all to know how they are changing and what they are privileging”, explains Cicciarelli. “This is to obtain products in line with new targets, especially the younger ones to whom the Trendy Wines are conceived, and who in Aqua di Venus have found a forerunner, which could only be followed by a bottle of character such as Rosso di Marte, a product with a stronger and more masculine personality than the femininity of Aqua di Venus and which enhances two very important areas where the Rufino brand was not yet present; Bolgheri, one of the fastest growing denominations, and Morellino di Scansano, which was the first to launch the southern part of the Maremma ».

Rosso di Marte was built in this way, based on choices and inputs outlined by the community: “For example, to get to the name Rosso di Marte we proposed a shortlist of 15 names generated by working on the values ​​of the product, once entrusted to Winelivery , a dynamic platform with a young audience, the response was immediate, strong and clear, with the participation of a thousand users in less than 10 days “, concludes Annarita Cicciarelli” Finding the name that expresses all the qualities of the new product is not it was an easy undertaking and Winelivery, by allowing us to ask for feedback directly from end customers, gave us the peace of mind of having chosen the right name for this project ».