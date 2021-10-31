is the direct ancestor of humans?

In the course of evolution there have been countless human species following one another on Earth. Among these we remember theDenisova’s man, the Neanderthals and the one who may be our closest relative Homo longi. But on the impervious and twisted path of human evolution, a new species appears, called Homo bodoensis.

A research team, led by the University of Winnipeg paleoanthropologist, Mirjana Roksandic, has re-analyzed human fossil finds, dating back to a period between 774,000 and 129,000 years ago, known as Middle Pleistocene and renamed Ionian.

Human fossils, dating back to this period, were considered to belong to two human species, namely theHomo heidelbergensis And Homo rhodesiensis, even if this attribution has flaws and contradictions.

Thanks to recent studies on genetic material it has been possible to relocate many of these fossils e attribute them to Neanderthals. Furthermore, the researchers state that the term H. heidelbergensis is not correct to describe the human remains of the period located in the African continent, as the skeletal-facial characteristics appear different from those found in Asian and European human species. Scientists also note that the name Homo rhodesiensis it is often misused e never definitively accepted by the scientific community.

To solve this evolutionary conundrum, today’s study proposes a new human species, TheHomo bodoensis, whose first remains, dating back to 600,000 years ago , were found in 1976 in Bodo D’ar, Ethiopia. Under this name could be counted a multitude of fossils before erroneously associated with H. heidelbergensis and H. rhodesiensis.

This new human species, according to the researchers, would be a direct ancestor of Homo sapiens, that is of modern human beings, sharing a branch of the evolutionary family tree different from that of the Neanderthals and Denisovas.

Roksandic, about this re-evaluation of fossil remains and human evolution, he declared “Naming a species is always controversial“and continuing”However, if people start using it, it will survive and live“.

The vast majority of the Ionian fossils, located in Africa and in the eastern part of the Mediterranean, will be attributed to Homo bodoensis (of which you can find an illustration by the artist Ettore Mazza in the cover image). The European fossils, on the other hand, will be ascribed to Neanderthals. This would lead to the definitive disappearance of the controversial H. heidelbergensis and H. rhodesiensis. Finally, the finds found in Asia will be subject to further research to find the right location or, perhaps, unearth a new human species.

The researchers state their intention to carry out the studies in order to confirm the presence of Homo bodoensis also in Europe and set themselves the further objective of inserting yet another piece for unravel the complicated tangle of human evolution, in order to discover not only the origins but the interactions between the different species.

“We do not claim to rewrite human evolution“, but understand the steps” in a way that makes it possible to discuss where it comes from and what it represents“concluded Roksandic.

