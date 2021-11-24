Is the discount still possible on the invoice by 31 December 2021?

As is well known, the interpellation of the Liguria Regional Directorate of Revenue (n.903 -521/2021) clarified that for interventions falling under the simple 90% Facade Bonus, started but not completed by 31 December 2021, it is possible to apply the discount on the invoice for costs incurred within the year as a tribute to the cash criterion (i.e. the date on which the transfer is made, not the date of debit), even when the work is finished in 2022.

In other words, for the discount on the invoice, the possibility has been accepted for subjects who incur expenses for the facades, to be able to pay the invoice (i.e. 10% of the total amount of the works and related expenses) by 31 December 2021, regardless of the state of the works and their completion even after payment (i.e. in 2022): thus the condominiums, by carrying out the option by March 16, 2022, could still benefit from the deduction even if the works were completed after the end of the ‘current year.

The MEF, in response to question no. 5-07055 of 17 November on the Superbonus, implicitly confirms the thesis expressed above.

In particular, it was recalled that – with reference to the interventions for which no work progress is foreseen – the option for the assignment of the credit, corresponding to the deduction or for the so-called discount on the invoice, can be exercised by referring to the date of actual payment.

The need was also reiterated for the interventions, which are the subject of the subsidy, to be effectively completed, and it was specified that this condition will obviously be verified by the Financial Administration during the audit.

However, the situation has now changed. Account must be taken of the names introduced by the anti-fraud Decree (DL 157/2021) which, in fact, extended the adequacy checks (but not the technical ones) and the approval of compliance with the simple facade bonus and other building bonuses.

This means that, currently, it is not possible to admit “unjustified increases” of the invoiced amounts: consequently the professionals who certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred in relation to the subsidized interventions will also have to refer to the maximum values ​​of the various price lists, values ​​that will be established, for certain categories of goods, by a new decree of the MITE, to be adopted within thirty days from the date of entry into force of the conversion law of the anti-fraud decree (in practice it will take weeks, perhaps months, to obtain precise information on these new maximum price definitions).

The problems created by the anti-fraud decree are manifold.

First of all, there are no checklists for building bonuses, including the facades bonus (the National Accountants Foundation talks about a month to prepare it).

In addition, the extension, provided for by the anti-fraud Decree, of the obligation to acquire the compliance visa and the sworn statement certifying the adequacy of the costs of the work, even in the event that you opt for a discount on the invoice or credit transfer in the face of tax bonuses on the house other than 110%, it entails additional, for condominiums costs; the legislator, however, does not include these additional charges among the expenses allowed for tax relief.

However, yesterday, the Revenue Agency clarified that, with regard to bonuses other than the Superbonus, the obligation to affix the compliance visa and certification, introduced by Legislative Decree no. 157/2021 does not apply to taxpayers who before 12 November 2021 (date of publication in the official gazette of Legislative Decree no. 157/2021) have received invoices from a supplier, paid the relative payments and exercised the option for the assignment or for the discount on the invoice, even if the relative communication has not yet been sent.

With reference, however, to the technicians, it is clarified that the professionals qualified to verify the adequacy of the expenses for the interventions admitted to the Superbonus can also issue, for the same type of intervention, the new certificate of congruity of the expenses incurred provided for by article 1 of the aforementioned anti-fraud decree.

In any case, this sudden legislative change has further worsened the situation of the directors, making the management of all those interventions that were already in progress and which are close to the end of the year particularly stressful and complex with a novelty that, undoubtedly , weighs down the conclusion of the practices. However, the legislator continues to ignore the problem of “directors’ compensation”.

In this regard, I remember that it is the circular n.57 / 1998, referred to in the ruling n ° 915-154 / 2007, both the circular n ° 2 / E of 14 February 2020, focus on the services related to the tax deduction between technical and administrative charges, excluding the possibility of deducting the administrator’s remuneration for activities related to tax deductions (unless he is appointed in charge of the works with all the risks that this appointment entails).

These are aspects that should be resolved in a very short time, especially considering that in the future the Facade Bonus should be less convenient.

In any case, the interventions subject to the subsidy must actually be completed and it has been specified that this condition will obviously be verified by the Financial Administration during the control.

Otherwise – as the MEF clarifies – the recovery of the unduly used deduction will be inevitable, albeit in the alternative method of the discount on the invoice / transfer of the tax credit, plus the interest and penalties referred to in Article 13 of the legislative decree 18 December 1997, n. 471.

Consider also the joint and several liability of the supplier, who applied the discount, and of the transferees for the payment of the amount corresponding to the deduction not due and the related interest.