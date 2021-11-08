Is the El Salvador strategy replicated?

One of the most viral news of the last few hours, sees the presence of Bitcoin with currency in New York, usable as a full-fledged trading currency. A hypothesis advanced by several experts in the sector, that if it were to become official, it would represent a second important turning point within the crypto market.

But where do the latest rumors come from? Why is Bitcoin spoken of as a currency in New York? Within our mini in-depth analysis we will analyze in detail the question which, we recall in a preliminary way, is linked above all to the substantial electoral campaign and to the declarations of the mayor of the New York city.

During the same campaign, the mayor had several times had the opportunity to investigate aspects related to the world of cryptocurrencies, inserted in an active and dynamic way within the economy and as a concept to be known.

All this could only be linked to one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world, namely Bitcoin (asset with the highest level of market cap at the time of this writing). It is present on professional and regulated brokers such as eToro, which allows them to be exchanged independently, all on one platform that has over 32 cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin as a currency in New York: Here are the ideas of the mayor

Before going into detail on the possible Bitcoin as a currency in New York, it is good to say a few words about the new mayor of New York, that is Eric Adams. An illustrious and well-known character, he has repeatedly expressed his own considerations and ideas on the world of cryptocurrencies.

As proof of this, his willingness to obtain payment for his own salary entirely in Bitcoin (i.e. in BTC), at least for the monthly payments indicated by the same during the last conferences. News that highlights the closeness of the mayor with the crypto world.

But it is not enough, after a long electoral campaign, which had affected numerous areas, including those relating to the world of finance, the mayor would have expressed new opinions on Bitcoin in reference to the most famous city in America, ie New York.

In particular, the in-depth and exposed concepts would have purely concerned training on the world of cryptocurrencies and the gradual introduction of Bitcoin as a suitable payment system.

The question is therefore whether – with reference to the first aspect – the government will establish or not new directives in the field of education (therefore also in schools) to allow students to deepen cryptographic concepts. As for the second aspect, namely the use of Bitcoin as legal currency, the whole it would seem much more complex and to be evaluated carefully.

News that dynamically insinuates itself in an America increasingly in the spotlight (also given the choice of mayor of Miami to receive the salary in BTC).

Speech that, in parallel, can also be associated with the results obtained by State of El Salvador, which for many weeks has continued to use a double-track mechanism within its monetary system, with the possibility of being able to choose between the historical currency and Bitcoin to purchase goods and services.

Conclusions

Beyond the news associated with Bitcoin, many of which for now remain mere hypotheses not yet formalized, the BTC is equally one of the cryptocurrencies most linked to the modern finance sector and to the attempt to enter the world monetary system.

An asset which, as previously mentioned, is also listed within the best online brokers, which allow the purchase or negotiation in a completely autonomous world. In other words, by opening an account within an authorized broker, the trader can manage everything through quick and interactive platforms.

