Is The Elder Scrolls VI still in pre-production? A curriculum suggests it

Where have you been The Elder Scrolls VI? A question that has been dragging on for years, precisely since after theE3 2018 where is it Bethesda officially announced its development. Since then, however, information has been extremely limited and even today the project is shrouded in a very dense fog.

All this despite the company’s plans for The Elder Scrolls 6 to be a decade-long game like Skyrim. Yet it seems that this decade of support is still a long way from its actual beginning: according to what was reported in the updated resume of a Bethesda employee as of January 2022, Fanny Manset, the sixth main installment of the iconic Action / RPG series would be still in the pre-production phase. No other detail emerges from Manset’s CV, and so the game continues to remain a huge mystery to fans and press officers.

At the moment the only certainty, confirmed by Phil Spencer, is that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be Xbox exclusive as Starfield. And considered that Starfield is expected to debut on PC And Xbox Series X / S on November 11, 2022, at this point it cannot be excluded that the silence around the new The Elder Scrolls may continue to go on for a very long time to give priority to the sci-fi themed role-playing game expected for this year. All that remains is to continue to wait patiently for any news.