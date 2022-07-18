Is the emergency specialty really necessary?

A specialty should be created when there is a specific content, doctrine and skills, that no one from another specialty can do, without a long learning curve. The experience accumulated since the 1990s suggests the opposite: emergency services have developed in the absence of such a specialty. In addition, its creation would generate new problems, as specialties behave in our country as watertight compartments,

It is difficult to understand that family medicinewhose ideology includes the out-of-hospital vocation, being in this field where more than 50% of his mir training takes place, be the one doomed to deal with hospital emergencies. However, realistically, attendance at emergency rooms has been guided by the law of supply and demand. Hospital specialties (internal medicine and others) have not been interested in working in the emergency room, while they have continued to have abundant job offers in their own field. In contrast, emergency room positions are more attractive than primary care positions (shifts, remuneration, general conditions) for family doctors.





In my opinion, The current hasty political proposal to create the specialty of emergency medicine is due to circumstantial reasons. This new specialty will not solve the problems of primary care and will generate new ones, further fragmenting care in hospitals.



