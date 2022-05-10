Is the end of Metal Gear Solid in digital format near?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Despite being one of the most revered franchises in video game history, metal gear solid Perhaps it is experiencing a darker moment and it is that Konami’s lack of interest in its video game division has added to the changes that come in PlayStation Plus and a situation that deprives digital platforms. This will mean that in a few weeks, the first installments of the franchise will not be available in digital format on contemporary consoles and platforms.

What will happen to deliveries? metal gear solid in digital?

fans of metal gear solid They lamented what is happening with the franchise in terms of its accessibility in digital format and it is that one of them recalled that with the imminent change from PlayStation Now to PlayStation Plus, it will be very difficult to get the games of the saga on current consoles. Let’s go by parts, first, since last year Konami released Metal Gear Solid HD Collection of digital platforms alleging the expiration of licenses of material used in MGS 2: Sons of Liberty Y MGS 3: Snake Eater. Although the company promised to deal with the matter, there is nothing so far and it is not known if the digital versions will return and worse still, if there will be changes from the original version.

Konami still shows no interest in metal gear solid

The community then signaled the exit of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots of PlayStation Now on May 17 and what will happen with this exclusive installment of PS3 in physical format as it could be relegated to an experience from the cloud at the most expensive level and only in those markets where the service uses that technology.

Finally, it is mentioned what could happen with metal gear solid because there is fear that the start of operations of the new PlayStation Plus will mean the end of the PS Store on PS3, a platform on which the game can be purchased digitally as a PS One classic. In any case, the first metal gear solid It would go on the list of classics available on the service, but there would be no way to acquire it in digital format if that were the case.

This situation can change at any time and it is also true that several of these deliveries can still be purchased in physical format and at a good price, but this will not always be the case. The truth is that as time goes by, the situation becomes more complicated. metal gear solid on digital platforms, a shame for a franchise that has sold tens of millions of copies in its history and unfortunate that this happens in a year in which, in theory, its 35th anniversary celebrations should be.

