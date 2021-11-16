is the end of the groups on the application note

Is it the end of groups for WhatsApp? Here’s what’s happening on the famous application run by Mark Zuckerberg

Important and drastic news is on the way regarding the most popular instant messaging application in the world: Whatsapp. The social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg may soon say goodbye to groups. Official news is awaited regarding this drastic decision.

There could indeed be important changes regarding one of the most famous features provided by the instant messaging application. THE groups they have in fact marked a new way of communicating with friends and colleagues and now they could change permanently.

Here’s how groups on WhatsApp will change

After months of proposals, background and a lot of chatter, Whatsapp it really could close the famous groups required by the application. More than a real closure, however, it would be a radical exchange of conception of messaging, in fact, of group, in favor of community concept.

The classics groups present on Whatsapp they are starting to be a noticeable one problem communication for users registered on the famous instant messaging platform. Often, in fact, it is abused and this could have given rise to the company of Zuckerberg, the need to change something.

The most accredited hypothesis today is that of ride to a system very similar to the platform Discord, very famous and used by gamers all over the world. In fact, within a WhatsApp group it might be possible to create a subgroup which only certain users can access.

There will therefore be no need to create new indistinct groups, therefore, but real ones reserved rooms which follow the concept of “Community” that the company of Zuckerberg would like to establish in the app model.

According to WABetaInfo, subgroup rooms will be encrypted end-to-end and this solution will be a simplification for millions of users. To date there are no official news and other more specific news regarding this innovation, but it is almost certain that soon the groups on WhatsApp will be very different as we know them now.