Is the Ethereum rally signaling the next phase of the Bitcoin bull market above $ 50,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) is seeing a consolidation below the psychological barrier of $ 50,000. However, during its pullback, several large altcoins have drawn notable rises, suggesting that the alt-season isn’t over yet.

Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin faces a crucial resistance to overcome, while Ether (ETH) has already overcome the hurdles by reaching an untouched three-month high in the chart against BTC, and is preparing to attack the next resistance near the all-time high.

Now all that remains is to understand if this Ether breakout suggests that Bitcoin will follow suit and conquer higher resistances in the short term. Historically, September is a corrective month, so such a breakout could catch many traders off guard.

Bitcoin must break through the critical resistance zone of $ 51,000

BTC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin’s daily chart shows a consolidation between $ 44,000 and $ 50,000. This consolidation has resulted in significant momentum for altcoins in the market, and some have already hit new all-time highs.

Resistance is pretty clear for Bitcoin. If the BTC price manages to break out of it, a large impulse move is likely, comparable to the breakout above $ 6,000 early in this cycle.

The bearish divergence visible in the chart will only be confirmed with the invalidation of the recent rising low. In that case, the uptrend will be officially reversed.

Currently, the market is consolidating following the rally from the July lows. In other words, the bearish divergence remains unconfirmed until Bitcoin loses the lower bound of its support range, at around $ 44,000.

The total market cap points to new highs

Daily chart of the total crypto market capitalization. Source: TradingView

The total crypto market capitalization shows a bullish continuation with a steady series of rising lows and highs.

The decisive level to be achieved for the market cap is the resistance zone around 2.120 billion dollars. Once this obstacle has been overcome, a further rise towards new all-time highs is likely. Furthermore, this structure could herald Bitcoin’s price trajectory, considering that at the moment the chart demonstrates even more bullish behavior of BTC / USD.

Ether breaks through the $ 3,400 level

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Ether’s daily chart shows a breakout above the all-important $ 3,400 level, offering a signal of strength for the entire market. The difference between Bitcoin and Ether at the moment is that ETH is tracking rising highs, while Bitcoin remains trapped in a lateral range.

In this chart, the deciding level for Ether is the previous resistance at $ 3,400. As long as it holds up as support, continuation towards all-time highs becomes more and more likely.

However, in the event of a breakdown below $ 3,400, a potential bearish divergence comes into play resulting in a correction to $ 2,600. This pullback would also affect Bitcoin, which has critical support levels to consider.

Important Levels for Bitcoin

BTC / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The Bitcoin chart is showing a slight bearish trend since the recent high of $ 50,300. However, significant support at $ 46,400 is visible, which could prevent any pullback to $ 44,000 or lower.

This correction would hurt the markets and also push the altcoins lower, potentially leading Ether to slide below $ 3,400.

Conversely, if Bitcoin stays within this range between $ 44,000 and $ 51,000 (on the shorter charts, $ 46,400 is another deciding level), the conditions for an altcoin rally will only improve.

Until Bitcoin moves vertically or experiences a significant surge of momentum, altcoins are in a good position to outperform BTC in the short term, as the market currently shows.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.