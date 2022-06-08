Is The Fantastic Four The Reason Ms. Marvel Changes Her Powers In The Disney+ Series?

MADRID, June 8. (CultureLeisure) –

The arrival of Ms. Marvel What the new heroine of the MCU has been accompanied by some changes in relation to his powerswhich, in Marvel staples, are very similar to those of Reed Richards. So much so that there are already those who wonder if the reason for this is due precisely to the Fantastic Four reboot that prepares Marvel Studios.

As Marvel fans will well remember, in the comics, both kamala khan like Mr. Fantastic share their ability to deform, expand, or constrict your entire body or any part of it, and even stretch. However, the fact that the heroine’s gifts are completely different in the Disney+ series It is something that the most purists have not liked at all.

And although Kevin Feige himself has already explained that these changes responded to the character’s own needs within the UCM, there are not a few who believe that this decision is related to what will be, the Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie. And even with the cameo he starred in John Krasinski as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since then the House of Ideas would have a form of distinguish between the two characters and their respective powers.

However, nothing could be further from the truth, since an interview with The Direct, the writer and producer of Ms. MarvelSana Amanant has given her opinion on the matter, suggesting that there were other reasons for making such a decision.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I don’t think so. I mean, from what I know it was more tied to the kind of story we wanted to tell with Kamala and not only to other events in the MCU, but also to the sense of history that he has and the relationship with his family, linking his powers to the past of his lineage, “said Amanant.





A few words with which the producer seems to have settled the controversy over whether the presence of Krasinski’s Mr. Fantastic or the new Fantastic Four project influenced when it came to change the powers that Kamala will have in the series starring Iman Vellani.

Likewise, when asked if Ms. Marvel’s new abilities that they linked her to Carol Danvers and María Rambeau, her companions in The Marvels, the producer was as sparing as she was prudent in her response. “Um, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about this. For the Marvels? I don’t know. they are in the movie“, dropped Amanant, about the film that will bring back Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and that will mean the meeting between the trio of powerful heroines.