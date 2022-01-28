Is the father of Linux also the father of Bitcoin?

Linux creator Linus Torvald appears to be claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the father of Bitcoin. Is he joking or is it the truth? This is how the drama began. Torvalds changed a single line in the Linux kernel, which left everyone confused. The change says “Name = I am Satoshi”.

Source: Github

This has left many people wondering what Torvald’s intentions are with this change. Is he confessing that he is the author of the most famous cryptocurrency in the world? Or is he just joking and creating a luscious drama?

Linus Torvald has always been a candidate

Many people have said that Linus Torvalds may be Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of bitcoin. He is the creator of Git, which is thought to have generated the blockchain. Plus, all rumors and circumstantial evidence fit into his timeline. Let’s face it, he’s a great candidate for rumors.

While there is no confirmation that Torvald has any connection with the creation of Bitcoin, many factors indicate that he has the skills necessary to be Satoshi Nakamoto, including experience with blockchain technology.

This isn’t the first time Torvald has been accused of being the father of Bitcoin. Torvald has already been questioned on the subject in several conferences. However, he always refused to answer whether it was Satoshi Nakamoto or not.

Discussions about the true identity of the mysterious creator of Bitcoin have existed since the cryptocurrency was launched. There are few posts that Satoshi Nakamoto made on the developer forums. And they have all been studied in search of clues that lead to the identification of the creator, all without success.

Craig Wright: I’m Nakamoto

There have been many theories on the subject over the years. Recently, computer scientist Craig Wright was involved in a controversy in the United States. He claimed to be part of the team that created Bitcoin. But it seems the only person who believes Wright to be Nakamoto is Wright himself. Cornered by the courts to provide proof of his identity, Wright backed off.

The crypto community as a whole would be willing to accept Wright as Nakamoto, as long as he can prove he has access to the cryptocurrency creator’s legendary wallet.

Wallets could be a clue

Recently a Satoshi-era $ 24M Bitcoin wallet suddenly activated after 10.5 years. But this is not the only wallet. About $ 9.8 billion worth of Bitcoin is locked in the top five wallets. They haven’t been open for about 10 years.