Is the film with Hugh Jackman inspired by a true story?

Released in theaters on Christmas day 2017, The Greatest Showman is undoubtedly one of the successful cinematic musicals of recent years. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film boasts a cast of great depth: Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Keala Settle who thrilled the whole world with his interpretation of the song. This Is Me. The protagonist, Phineas T. Barnum, is the son of a humble tailor in nineteenth-century America. His goal is to marry the aristocratic Charity but above all to create a show capable of conquering the public. To do so, he decides to hire what others would call “freak phenomena”, namely the bearded woman, the tall man, the dwarf, the tattooed man and a couple of black trapeze artists. Together with young Phillip Carlyle and Swedish singer Jenny Lind, Phineas will create Barnum Circus. But the story told in The Greatest Showman is it inspired by real events? Let’s find out now!

The Greatest Showman is it based on a true story?

The Greatest Showman is based on the life of the American entrepreneur and circus performer Phineas Tayloe Barnum. Born in Bethel, Connecticut, on July 5, 1810 to Phillo Barnum, innkeeper, tailor and warehouse keeper, and his second wife Irene Taylor, he became famous in 1942 thanks toAmerican Museum, destroyed twice by fire. In 1872 he started the circus The Greatest Show on Earth (The greatest show in the world), a huge circus with three tracks and four stages, which could accommodate about twenty thousand spectators, also destroyed in a fire.

The most famous attractions of his circus were the skeleton of Christopher Columbus, the Giant of Cardiff and the siren of the Fiji Islands. Barnum was able to attract the spectators also thanks to an intense advertising both mural and journalistic. His career was studded with controversy and trials, which aroused even more interest around his shows. In 1880 he joined his great rival James Anthony Bailey, forming a huge facility where over a thousand people, including artists, found work, as well as thirty elephants and a large number of horses, lions, bears, and so on. After Barnum’s death on April 7, 1891, Bailey moved to Europe for a few years and on his return to America he had to face competition from the Ringling brothers, who soon took over the management of the circus, naming it Barnum, Ringling and Bailey.