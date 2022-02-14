is the first manufacturer in Europe- Corriere.it

With just 754 units of advantage, the group led by Carlos Tavares surpasses the Germans: the manufacturer who sold the most cars in 2021

Record in 2021 for Stellantis. According to data from the analytics company Dataforcethe manufacturer born from the merger of Fiat, Chrysler and Psa it ranked number one for sales in Europe last year, thus overtaking the group Volkswagen. The registrations of Stellantis were 3,161,594, against the 3,160,901 of Volkswagen. A challenge to the last number that saw the victory of the group led by Carlos Tavareswith just 754 units of advantage over the Germans.

Commercial vehicles weigh In the count commercial vehicles have made a difference. In fact, in 2021 Stellantis registered 2,438,891 cars and 722,702 light commercial vehicles against the 2,950,256 cars of Volkswagen which counted only 210,583 units between trucks and vans. Numbers that have allowed the Italian-French-American group to overturn what it did in 2020, a year dominated by Volkswagen with 3,259,039 units. The result of the Dataforce search was obtained considering the sales of 31 countries of the Old Continent: 27 nations of the European Union with the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland.

The pursuers To weigh on the result of the German group was above all the semiconductor crisis that brought Volkswagen sales to their lowest level in the last decade. The remaining ranking sees in third place the Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi(1,414,430 cars and 374,509 commercial vehicles), fourth position for Hyundai-Kia which managed the chip crisis better than others with 1,020,867 units (1,018,369 cars and 2,318 vans and trucks) and fifth Ford with 886,812 units (558,932 cars and 327,880 light commercial vehicles).

