is the first of the Azzurra- Corriere.it expedition

from Daniele Sparisci, sent to Beijing

The blue athlete beats the Dutch Schulting and the Canadian Boutin. First start with a crash for Fontana, but the race was restarted

His infinite hunger, Arianna he takes off his helmet with the number 3 makes his fist towards the stands. She smashes the ice at the age of 32 with the same ferocity, and even more, than when she was a child at the Turin Olympics. Sixteen years have passed, she never cheats. Impervious to pressure, controversy, but above all to competition, always on the podium. Success in China is a polished diamond to be consigned to history. With the tenth Olympic medal (the ninth had won it in the mixed relay on Saturday) he reaches Stefania Belmondo in first place in the ranking of the blue with the most medals ever. Always in front of dictating the pace while the others jump like skittles, in those turns of waltzes and shoulders that short track, to withstand his unsustainable pace in the 500 meters. The bronze of Vancouver, the silver of Sochi (I thought it would be the last), Pyeongchang gold. Until the Ariadne from Beijing who reached a new dimension thanks to her husband-coach, the Italian-American Anthony Lobelloshe says. More cold and rational, less impulsive she told before embarking on China. And this gold arrived like this, remaining shiny in the chaos. I don’t have many words right now, it was a final that I don’t know how to define – his first words -. I saw that the Dutchman wanted to start from the front and I let her go. Then I attacked and crossed the line ahead, I screamed, it was an outlet for my coach and my family. This medal for all those who supported me. A gold fruit of so much work, sweat and so many tears. I wanted it, to be here again after four very difficult years … I’ve always believed in it.