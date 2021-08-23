is the first time. Fan in raptures

Wonderful news for all the fans of Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie. The actress finally makes the decision that many have been waiting for.

his name has been synonymous with beauty and talent for many years. We speak of course of Angelina Jolie, winner of two Oscars and ex-wife of Brad Pitt.

Daughter of art, the famous actor began to be passionate about acting from an early age, following in the footsteps of his parents Jon Voight and actress Marcheline Bertrand. At 16, she appears, already gorgeous, in video clip of Alta Marea by Antonello Venditti, while in 1997, at the age of 22, he won his first Golden Globe thanks to his interpretation of Cornelia Wallace, second wife of the governor of Alabama George Wallace in the film of the same name. The following year he does an encore, with the film Gia – A woman beyond all limits, biopic on the life of model Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS at the age of 26.

The roles, however, that consecrate her as one of the most interesting actresses in Hollywood are those in Girls Interrupted, for which she wins the Oscar and Tomb Rider, based on the famous video game. His love life, to say the least turbulent, is also making people talk. Before marrying Pitt, in fact, Jolie gets married two more times, the first with the English actor Johnny Lee Miller and the second with the director and colleague Billy Bob Thornton, of which at the time he wore a vial of blood around his neck. Hence the long history with the American sex symbol, which however ends in a divorce.

Moreover, for years, the actress has been a UNICEF ambassador and is very involved in humanitarian causes and probably to bring attention to them, she has done something that many expected long before.

Angelina Jolie and the surprise for the fans: everyone went crazy within minutes

The artist amazed everyone and without big claims he made his own entry into a world that is new to her, who however welcomed it with great enthusiasm, seeing the monstrous figures.

“This is a letter sent to me by an Afghan girl” the simple but meaningful words written by Angelina in hers first post overall on Instagram.

“Like so many, I will not turn around in front of all this. I will look for new ways to help. And I hope you will join me ” then concluded the activist. The post, in less than 24 hours, has already obtained more than 2 million likes and the profile is now followed by 5.1 million users, and is constantly growing.