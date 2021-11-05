is the game that has earned the most in the first year – Nerd4.life

Genshin Impact set the record as the first best year ever, in the field of video games, for the profits proceeds on the market in first year, surpassing other gigantic blockbusters such as Fortnite and GTA 5.

MiHoYo’s action RPG is truly the new phenomenon of free-to-play, having managed to surpass all existing video games in terms of earnings and set the all-time record in its first year of activity. According to reports, in the first year Genshin Impact’s revenues settled towards i 3.5 billion dollars, although this is still an estimate.

The latest official figures speak of 2.3 billion dollars, but it is an outdated value, which should have been easily exceeded.

Genshin Impact: Estimated profits compared to other more successful games

We do not yet have the actual and official data from MiHoYo, but according to different sources the estimates of profit of the game in question should be between 2.3 and 3.5 billion dollars in the first year of activity, thus exceeding those of Fortnite, which are between 2.3 and 2.8 billion, and of GTA 5 which they were about 2.1 billion.

A clearer idea of ​​the situation can be had by looking at the comparative summary chart above, where we see Genshin Impact clearly outperform all the other competitors in the first year of activity, despite the fact that we are talking about games of truly enormous caliber such as Fortnite, GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It should be noted that, according to various analysts’ estimates, the revenues of Genshin Impact should also be higher than those of various Las Vegas casino, which is quite ironic considering all the issues that have emerged about the risk of free-to-play micro-transaction games towards gambling.