Is the German government rethinking Nord Stream 2?

Annalena Baerbock, foreign minister of the new German government, said on Monday that Nord Stream 2, the new pipeline built to bring Russian gas to Germany, and from there to the rest of Europe, has not yet been activated although it has been ready for months. because “it does not comply with the requirements of the European Union energy legislation”. Baerbock added that the delay in activating Nord Stream 2 was also caused by the situation in Ukraine, on whose border Russia has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers.

Baerbock’s statements were enough to cause gas-based stocks to rise by 11 per cent, he wrote. Financial Times, and have hinted that the German government is re-evaluating its hitherto rather open policy on Nord Stream 2, although it is currently unclear how.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to double the flow rate of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which was inaugurated in 2012 and follows more or less the same route: both are offshore pipelines (i.e. built on the seabed) that directly connect Russia and Germany passing underneath. to the Baltic Sea. They are designed to transport natural gas, that is what is used every day to heat rooms in winter or in the kitchen. Nord Stream 2, in particular, starts from the Baltic coast of Russia up to Greifswald, in Germany, not far from the Nord Stream 1 outlet: there the pipeline will be connected to the European Union distribution network.

The pipeline was completed in September 2021, but has so far not received authorization to operate from the German and European authorities, which has blocked the certification process. In Germany, to activate Nord Stream 2 you need the approval of the Bundesnetzagentur, the federal agency that deals with the electricity, gas, transport and telecommunications networks; it also requires the approval of the European Commission.

In November, the Bundesnetzagentur denied its approval on the grounds that Nord Stream 2 does not comply with European rules on so-called “unbundling”: in the European Union, companies that produce, transport and distribute gas must all be separated. , which is currently not the case with Nord Stream 2.

To these delays of a more bureaucratic nature, on Monday Baerbock added political reasons for the blocking of Nord Stream 2, namely the fear, already expressed several times by the United States and other allies, that the pipeline could become an instrument of pressure for Russia, because it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and allow the Moscow government to put pressure on Ukraine, where the bulk of the pipelines connecting with Europe have so far passed.

These problems are also part of a context of severe energy crisis throughout Europe: the price of gas has increased a lot in recent months for various reasons, among which, according to many European politicians, there is also the fact that Russia has reduced its supplies – which the Russian government denies.

For this, the position of the German government is rather difficult: Nord Stream 2 is a problematic project both from a political point of view, as Baerbock said, and from an environmental point of view. Baerbock herself, who is the leader of the Greens, was against its realization, but the new Chancellor Scholz has always been in favor. At the same time, Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and the energy crisis makes it difficult to oppose the project at the moment.