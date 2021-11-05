Is the Giro d’Italia back in Liguria? Sanremo, Andora and Genoa towards the final sprint

Liguria. The Giro d’Italia one step away from the expected return to Liguria, with a possible stage scheduled for May 19: the Parma-Genoa. On the run and towards the final sprint also Sanremo and Andora among the places that could re-embrace the pink caravan.

The continuous contacts between RCS and the Liguria Region are bringing to excellent results that could herald, in the coming days, the return of the most famous cycling competition in our region.

“Having the Giro d’Italia back here in Liguria after 6 years is a goal that we strongly want to achieve – declares the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro -: our region has always been a protagonist in the world of cycling, being able to offer so many routes. spectacular for the sprints as demanding for the presence of climbs that put a strain on even those who are more accustomed to climbing “.

“We have worked to bring the Giro back to Liguria by offering athletes and spectators an exciting path that involves the west and east of the region, but above all honors the sport and tenacity of the Ligurians, a path that knows how to excite those who see it and who over that path the pink jersey will be played. We are at the final sprint, but we are all in suspense until the finish line ”.

“Bringing the Giro d’Italia here again confirms how Liguria has returned to being a region that attracts and can boast first-rate hospitality as recently sanctioned by the Demoskopica research institute – comments the councilor for Tourism and Transport Gianni Berrino -: our region is experiencing a new season of rebirth in tourism and major sporting events such as the Giro do nothing but confirm the work done in the last six years. We are ready to welcome the Giro champions in the best possible way ”.

Only a few days are left for the official closing, which would sanction yet another great success for Liguria.

On the return of the pink caravan to the Ligurian roads, an agenda was unanimously approved by the Regional Council, also as a showcase of new cycling routes for enthusiasts and visitors. Furthermore, as was highlighted in the document voted in the Ligurian assembly, in 2022 marks the thirty years since the death of Giuseppe Olmo, cycling champion born in Celle Ligure, “the ideal opportunity to commemorate an entrepreneur of the historic bicycle brand” .

Lastly, the Giro d’Italia “broke into” the electoral campaign for the municipal elections in Savona, with the center-right candidate Angelo Schirru who promised – in the event of an election as mayor – maximum commitment to bring cycling back to the Città della Torretta: the last two editions date back to 2014 and 2015 respectively with arrival in Savona and departure from Albenga.

According to the first indiscretions revealed by the “Gazzetta di Parma”, the stage of May 19 that will touch Liguria should be the Parma-Genoa, but confirmations are also expected on Sanremo and Andora, which would mark a great return after the time trial of 201.