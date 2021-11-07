Is the Glasgow summit really failing? – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Overwhelmed by the wave of protesters, President Alok Sharma admitted: “I understand their frustration”

FROM OUR MAIL

GLASGOW – Time to take stock at the beginning of the second week of COP26. Overwhelmed by the wave of protesters, President Alok Sharma admitted: “I understand their frustration.” All is not lost, however. Because there are always two vertices that travel parallel: that of the leaders (absent and present), with high-sounding but not binding statements, and that of the negotiators, who work in the shadows. A COP within the COP, which comes to life from today and on which success or failure will depend.

On Monday and Tuesday, 120 heads of state and government spoke, and although Xi Jinping’s absence made itself felt, Sharma went ahead with the strategy of “pledges” or commitments: mini-agreements that should lead the way on key issues. “If all the commitments made are fully achieved,” said the director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, “they will put the world on track to limit global warming to 1.8 ° C.” We are 0.3 ° above the target advocated by the scientists but it is a big leap compared to the + 2.7 ° projected at the opening of COP26. The commitments, however, are not binding and only in a few years will we know if the promises have been kept.

More than 100 countries pledge to “stop and reverse” deforestation globally by 2030, a statement supported by public and private investment that will primarily help protect the Amazon and tropical forests in Indonesia and the Congo Basin. “We expected more details – commented Jo Blackman, Global Witness forestry expert -. Governments have already made similar statements in the past that have not been respected ». 103 countries have signed the agreement to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. If fully implemented, the commitment could reduce global warming by 0.2 ° C by 2050, but three of the largest emitters – China, India and Russia – have not signed.

Over 20 countries, including Italy, pledge to terminate foreign funding for all fossil fuels by 2022. Another 40 countries to quit coal (developed countries by 2030, developing countries by 2040), but China, Russia and the US have said no. “Joe Biden was quick to criticize the absence of Xi Jinping, but his decision not to sign the coal pact dealt a severe blow to what was supposed to be a flagship policy of the COP,” comments the Financial Times.

90% of the global economy is “committed” to achieving zero emissions towards the middle of the century. “But if national plans for shorter-term cuts in CO2 emissions don’t immediately put us on the trajectory towards Net Zero, the models on which the IEA projections are based will fall apart very quickly,” warns Jennifer. Allan of the Earth Negotiations Bulletin. India has promised to reach Net Zero in 2070, 20 years after the US and the EU and ten years later China, Russia and Saudi Arabia. India has also committed to obtaining half of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. John Kerry, US special envoy on climate, warns: “Words mean nothing if they are not followed by facts”. Survival International denounces that “55 new coal mines and the expansion of 193 existing ones have been planned in the forests of central India.”

In the next few days it is not a question of making further commitments to reduce emissions. National plans (or NDCs) were presented by the majority of 190 countries and even if “they are not enough to reach the goal of 1.5”, as the president of the Unfcc Espinosa recalled, it is unlikely that they will change. Negotiators now focus on three key issues. 1) Transparency – there is currently no common format for NDCs or for verifying that countries do what they promise -, 2) climate finance – the goal of mobilizing $ 100 billion a year by 2020 has not yet been achieved and some developing countries have stressed that funding cannot be in the form of loans -, 3) define the rules of a global carbon market to support the offsetting of emissions and achieve the Net Zero goal.

On the table, the very delicate theme of adaptation, that is to provide the practical (and financial) solutions necessary to adapt to climate impacts and address losses and damage, especially those suffered by the most vulnerable (and less polluting) nations. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley was very harsh: “The inability to provide critical finance and that of loss and damage falls, my friends, on the lives and livelihoods of our communities. This is immoral and it is unfair ».