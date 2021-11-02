Is the government of Pakistan hostage to a fundamentalist group?

Since the end of October in some regions of Pakistan, south of the capital Islamabad, thousands of people belonging to Islamic fundamentalist groups have blocked an important highway and blackmailed the government, asking for various concessions and protesting against some acts they consider blasphemous. The most prominent of these groups is called Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and has become a major and dangerous force in the country’s social dynamics.

On 1 November, after days of clashes in which four policemen died and during which some of the most important trade routes in the country were blocked, the government finally gave in to the demonstrators, reaching an agreement whose terms are secret but which , according to local newspapers, it guarantees many concessions to the fundamentalists. The TLP has long been an influential presence in Pakistan’s political and social life and, as has been the case several times in recent years, has shown that it is capable of blackmailing the national government with violent demonstrations and actions to achieve its goals.

In April, the Pakistani government, in an attempt to stop the TLP, even designated the group as a terrorist organization and arrested its leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi. After the arrest there had been riots in the streets, with an unknown number of dead and hundreds of injured. The government then managed to appease the demonstrations by making concessions, but the extremists of the TLP returned to protest on 21 October. Thousands, often armed, marched from Islamabad, the capital, to the great city of Lahore, with the aim of occupying the Grand Trunk Road, a highway connecting the two cities and which is one of the main transport routes. from all over the country.

Demonstrators’ requests were numerous and confusing, but the main ones were three: the release of Saad Hussain Rizvi, the withdrawal of terrorism charges made by Pakistani courts against hundreds of members of the group, and the expulsion of the French ambassador. This last request was a retaliation for the fact that a year ago the French President Emmanuel Macron had defended the publication of satirical cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed: it is an old battle of the TLP, which had led to clashes between the demonstrators and the police. Pakistani already in recent months.

According to some Pakistani newspapers cited by the New York Times, the terms of the agreement that resolved the crisis of recent days include the release of various members of the group in prison, the promise that there will be no more charges against representatives of the TLP and the renunciation of the designation of a terrorist group. Instead, the TLP would have renounced asking Pakistan to cut diplomatic relations with France.

The TLP, which in addition to being an extremist social movement and pressure group is also a political party (with little electoral success, so far), was founded in 2015 with the aim of defending the country’s rigid and controversial blasphemy law, which it provides very harsh penalties, including the death penalty, for anyone who offends any religion. In Pakistan, where 96 percent of the population professes to be Muslims, the offended religion is almost always Islam.

The group became a mass movement during the various developments in the story of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman unjustly accused of blasphemy, whose story became an international case. Among other things, the TLP organized large street riots in defense of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who killed the governor of the Punjab province in 2011 after he defended Asia Bibi and called for a reform of the blasphemy law. In 2017, the TLP staged more riots after the government proposed to slightly change the wording of the parliamentary oath referring to the Prophet Mohammed: six people died in the clashes, and hundreds were injured.

Over the years, the government of Pakistan has not been able to manage organizations like the TLP: it has allowed it to become “one of the most important pressure groups” in the country and has effectively become “hostage” to it, as it wrote. ‘Economist. However, the government is not just a victim. Over the years, Pakistani politics and the Pakistani military have fueled fundamentalist sentiments among the population, using groups like the TLP to polarize public opinion and gain electoral advantages. As always wrote theEconomist, the links between the Pakistani elite and the TLP are known: for example, during the 2017 protests, a senior army officer was filmed handing over sums of money to the leaders of the group.