Is the Green Pass for travel abroad still needed? New holiday rules

With the farewell at indoor masks and al Green Pass starting May 1stwe came out of the covid-19 emergency and also the rules for returning to travel they have changed. Especially for those who have to go abroad. This is certainly positive news on control procedures and returns to Italy. For now, the Ffp2 mask continues to be mandatory to get on airplanes, trains and means of transport, the Green Pass for traveling abroad and enter the EU countries.

Green Pass for travel abroad, that’s where you still need it

The rules change according to the country, for example to enter the United Kingdom, there are no more restrictions for entry and even during the stay. Obviously, these are rules that will change over time and also in view of the summer of 2022, when it is hoped that the obligation of the Green Pass for European travel will also be lifted.

Rules for those arriving in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Greece and Austria

Until May 31st the Green Pass to return to Italy from abroad but the PLF, the “passenger locator form” (Plf), the form used by the Health Authorities for travel, will no longer be required. Therefore, whoever goes abroad and must return to Italy will have to show the pass certifying the vaccination, the recovery or the negative swab.

For entry into Spainit is still necessary to present the EU Digital Covid Certificate certifying vaccination, recovery from Covid or the swab to be able to send the document also online before departure and the SpTH (Spain Travel Health) Health Control Form. in Francethe European Green Pass is also needed to demonstrate vaccination or recovery or a negative swab for those who are not vaccinated.

Furthermore, all tourists must fill in the Passenger location form.

Also for entry into Germany And Austria Digital Covid certificate is still expected and proof of being vaccinated, cured or returning from a Covid test with negative result.

Also for the Greece the online form disappears but the Green Pass still needs to be presented. in any case, to stay up to date with the rules for traveling, it is advisable to check the site Travel Safely at the Farnesina.