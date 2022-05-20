Is the ‘Kardashian curse’ real or just another publicity stunt?

ANDn the midst of the mysterious debacle of Devin Booker during the NBA Playoffs between the Mavericks and Sunsthe rumors of the ‘kardashian curse‘ have regained strength. If you were wondering what that is, we have all the details about it covered for you and we will reveal the stories about this supposed curse in its different presentations.

People say that Kendall Jenner just broke up with Devin Booker, and there is a general feeling that the star of the phoenix suns did not yield due to this rupture.

Darius Slayton called out Kardashian dating curse – and then it got worse https://t.co/ko9PYkx7Grpic.twitter.com/qTrBafOga0 ? New York Post (@nypost) May 16, 2022

But these rumors of the ‘curse of the kardashians‘ have been around for decades. They go back to the times when the mother of these five famous sisters and one brother, Chris Jennerwas married to the Olympic athlete Bruce Jennerwho years later made the transition to become Kaitlyn Jenner.

This supposed curse is that people who are related to someone from this family of mother, five sisters and a brother suffer terrible fates or very bad luck in a wide variety of situations.

The list is quite extensive so we will only mention the people who have somehow been affected by this supposed curse after forming a bond with one of the sisters or their mother.

So far, those affected are Bruce Jenner, Reggie Bush, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Ben Simmons, Blac Chyna, Tyga, Travis Scott, and Kanye West. At the moment, Kim Kardashian is dating comedian Pete Davidson and we hope that he comes out of that relationship well.

But all jokes aside, believing in curses isn’t ideal for this whole strain of repeating patterns. Chances are this curse isn’t real, but that Kardashian/Jenner family is pretty dysfunctional and wields unusual levels of toxicity.

It’s almost obvious that anyone who comes near them will inevitably get burned one way or another. Bring that hectic celebrity lifestyle will bring out the best in anyone, not everyone can take it.

This entire curse narrative should be seen as nothing more than a joke. Speaking of jokes, the comedian Joe Rogan has an excellent part at the end of a special of Netflix which he took out makes it seem like all the kardashians and the jenners they are energy sucking demons. Although maybe that family doesn’t like to hear this in their world.