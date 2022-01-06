Is The Last of Us Remake almost ready? Release in 2022 forwarded for Tom Henderson

Although so far never officially confirmed, the rumors about the existence of a remake of the first The Last of Us have been chasing each other for some time. It has also been speculated that a Sony job posting may have confirmed The Last of Us Remake. And now the well-known insider thinks to add to the dose Tom Henderson.

According to Henderson, in fact, not only the remake of the first chapter of the famous series Naughty Dog exists, but indeed the works would now be in a very advanced state e one step away from the conclusion, to the point that it is already possible to hypothesize a launch window for the work. “I have heard from several people that the remake of TLOU is almost finished and could be released during the second half of 2022.“says the insider, usually very active when it comes to games like Battlefield And call of Duty, correctly anticipating numerous rumors.

Henderson also spent a few words on the multiplayer component of The Last of Us Part 2: answering the question of a follower, in fact, he revealed that the multiplayer component of the second chapter would also be expected in the same period, suggesting a simultaneous debut for both projects. In this regard, a recent job announcement may have confirmed that The Last of Us 2 multiplayer will be standalone and with microtransactions.

All that remains is to wait for official communications from Sony or Naughty Dog: that The Last of Us Remake really exists?