Is the locker room broken? They affirm that LeBron James wants to remove an important piece from the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers He has no peace in the 2021-22 NBA season. After the defeat with the LA Clippers they reached four losses in the last 5 games and, as if that were not enough, there is a ‘war’ cold with statements that come and go between Lebron James and the directives of the Californian team.

Out of doors everything seems calm and Rob Pelinka has repeatedly stated that the relationship with LeBron James is good and it does not go through the moments of tension reported by Bill Oram, from The Athletic portal. It was even said that a ‘war’ in the Lakers it was about to start.

Faced with the possibility that James is not comfortable in the Los Angeles Lakers and think about going to Cleveland Cavaliers, It was LeBron himself who came out to clarify what his plans are for the near future in the NBA. He does not retire in the Californian team?

Everything seemed to come to fruition in the Lakers and the differences between the leadership and LeBron James were nothing more than press rumors. However… FoxSports’ Ric Bucher relit the bonfire and, with alleged intentions of ‘King’ to take out an important piece of the Los Angeles teamthe intern of the california franchise is on again.

They claim that LeBron James wants to get Rob Pelinka out of the Los Angeles Lakers

“I heard that itI was trying to bring in (Oklahoma City Thunder GM) Sam Presti to replace Rob. I don’t see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there.” Ric Bucher said about what an anonymous general manager from the NBA Eastern Conference told him.