News

is the love story renewed?

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

An interesting clue could be hidden behind the images that come from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about the God of Thunder. The photos could suggest a renewed romance between Jane Foster and Thor. There are no confirmations in this regard but it is a hypothesis that fascinates fans.

The biggest absence in Thor: Ragnarok was that of Jane Foster. His character has always had an intermediate presence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, she is mentioned but never appears.

In Thor: Ragnarok it is said that Jane and Thor have decided to end their relationship for unknown reasons. However in 2019 it was revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise and from the front door: wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjöllnir.

In recent days a series of images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder showed Thor interacting with Jane Foster. It is unclear if the photos refer to a flashback sequence (a clue could be Thor’s look, similar to that of a deleted scene from The Dark World). But everything is possible and we await news on this detail. In recent days, more photos from the set of Love and Thunder have been published.

Apparently Thor: Love and Thunder is based on the Mighty Thor comic by Jason Aron, with Jane Foster becoming the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Find out on Everyeye what the early days of shooting Thor: Love and Thunder revealed.

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

15 Books to Save the Planet

August 25, 2021

Cameron Diaz, “leaving the cinema I found peace” – People

September 19, 2021

Why is Saitama Inu outperforming Dogecoin today?

September 27, 2021

Meghan Markle, the half-brother at Big Brother VIP: danger revelations

July 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button