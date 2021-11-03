is the love story renewed?

An interesting clue could be hidden behind the images that come from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about the God of Thunder. The photos could suggest a renewed romance between Jane Foster and Thor. There are no confirmations in this regard but it is a hypothesis that fascinates fans.

The biggest absence in Thor: Ragnarok was that of Jane Foster. His character has always had an intermediate presence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, she is mentioned but never appears.

In Thor: Ragnarok it is said that Jane and Thor have decided to end their relationship for unknown reasons. However in 2019 it was revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise and from the front door: wielding Thor’s hammer, Mjöllnir.

In recent days a series of images from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder showed Thor interacting with Jane Foster. It is unclear if the photos refer to a flashback sequence (a clue could be Thor’s look, similar to that of a deleted scene from The Dark World). But everything is possible and we await news on this detail. In recent days, more photos from the set of Love and Thunder have been published.

Apparently Thor: Love and Thunder is based on the Mighty Thor comic by Jason Aron, with Jane Foster becoming the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, the film also stars Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Jaimie Alexander, Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

