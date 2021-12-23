Business

Is the metaverse the future? Elon Musk isn’t so sure

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has shown no support for the metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystems, rejecting terms for their use such as buzzwords and marketing tactics.

I don’t think people will keep a screen on their face all day, Musk said in an interview with The Babylon Bee about the metaverse. “I’m not very convinced about this metaverse thing, even though people tell me a lot about it.

Discussing the metaverse and virtual reality (VR), Musk explained that he doesn’t see a future where a person would leave the physical world to live in a virtual world. Sharing a personal experience, he added that VR headsets tend to cause nausea when playing video games:

“In the long run, a sophisticated Neuralink could take you completely into virtual reality. I think we’re a long way from disappearing into the metaverse, it just sounds like a set of buzzwords. “

Musk is the founder of Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that primarily aims to use brain implants on humans to restore or improve their physical abilities via computers.

“Neuralink’s first product will allow someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using their fingers.”

“At the moment I don’t see a convincing condition on the metaverse and Web 3 feels more marketing than reality. I don’t understand, maybe I will understand in the future. “

Additionally, Musk pointed out that people wouldn’t prefer to live wearing VR headsets without wanting to get out, mentioning that as a child he was warned not to sit too close to the TV:

“It will ruin your sight, won’t it? And now we have TVs literally stuck to our face. Are we sure it’s not a problem? “

Related: It is impossible to destroy crypto, says Elon Musk

In addition to his role as Dogecoin’s most influential supporter (DOGE), Musk recently expressed his support for cryptocurrencies, calling them indestructible and basically aimed at reducing the power of a centralized government. As Cointelegraph reported, Musk commented during the Code Conference in California:

“It is not possible to destroy cryptocurrencies, but governments can slow down their development.”

Going on, he suggested that the US government should not “doing nothing”Regarding crypto regulations.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Car of the Year 2022, all cars competing

November 18, 2021

Samuel Dobson, developer of Bitcoin Core, leaves the project

2 weeks ago

BMW 7 Series: almost ready for debut

3 weeks ago

What can the spouse really do on the joint account

November 11, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button