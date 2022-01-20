is the most loved superhero

After a long absence, they are finally back offers of the week of PlayStation Store, the long-awaited appointment that allows you to save significant amounts on some selected games.

To celebrate the return of this great initiative, Sony has decided to select the exclusive dedicated to the most loved superhero ever: of course we are talking about Marvel’s Spider-Man, which today can be yours at a special price.

The title turned out to be one of PlayStation exclusives most popular in recent years, to the point of having also earned a spin-off that quickly became one of the most downloaded games of the last year on the PS Store.

The new PlayStation Store weekly promotion is dedicated to the edition Game of the Year on PS4 of Peter Parker’s adventure, which will allow you to access all available content.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year includes, in addition of course to the base game, also the expansions City That Never Sleeps, The Robbery, Contested Territories, and Silver Lining: the collection will therefore make it possible to face all the available chapters of the exclusive created by Insomniac.

The adaptation was appreciated for the way in which the developers were able to recreate the universe of Spider-Man, with a immersive and cinematic gameplay able to satisfy all fans of the character.

PlayStation Store pointed out that previously the Game of the Year edition was available on offer for € 29.99, but for a limited time you can make it yours for only € 19.99, the lowest price ever, thanks to 60% discount.

To take advantage of this promotion, all you have to do is click on the following address and proceed with the purchase: it will not be necessary to have a subscription, as the discount is available to all users.

If you are interested, our suggestion is to hurry up: the offer will remain available only until Thursday 27 January.

The exclusive PlayStation is back in great relevance after the success of the movie Spider-Man No Way Home: one of the moves performed by the superhero was inspired by the video game.

The biggest fans may also have noticed in the film another heartwarming reference to the video game, relating to one of the most dramatic events involving both productions.