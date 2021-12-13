is the most popular console – Nerd4.life

Xbox Series X and the most popular console on Twitter, ahead of even PS5 and Nintendo Switch, according to a study carried out on the famous social network. There is a lot of love for the Microsoft platform in the form of tweets, in short.

According to research PS5 is more desired than Xbox Series X by consumers, but in terms of reputation and affection on Twitter the opposite happens and the “sentiment” from users towards the black monolith is very positive.

Specifically, the Xbox Series X has received more this year positive reviews from PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and many previous generation consoles. PS4, for example, has received the most criticism online.

As for the most popular games on Twitter, FIFA 22 (review here) was the title with the best ratings online, followed by Final Fantasy XIV and Forza Horizon 5.

Halo Infinite has been viewed with skepticism for some time, but the launch took place only last month and so we will see the effects of the excellent reception received in the coming weeks.

In addition to these aspects, the study also reveals what the consoles that create more pollution: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 5 occupy the top three positions, Xbox One is in eighth place while Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S occupy fifth position.