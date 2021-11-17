is the most watched film

The film with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is the most watched ever on Netflix in relation to the first week of publication. The film travels towards the Squid Game record.

Despite the fact that it’s not exactly an unforgettable film, Red Notice travels with a great career towards the record of Squid Game and has already become the most watched movie ever in just one week in Netflix history. The film – a heist movie with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds – also enjoyed the recent redefinition of stream counting for the popular platform. Since November 12, the film has been seen for a total of more than 150 million hours and would be more than 5 million US families, reports SambaTv, who have been in tune with the film for at least five minutes. A result that is more than any other product from Netflix and its competitors.

Red Notice towards the sequel

Among the main Netflix releases of November 2021, Red Notice is the story that intertwines the destinies of John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the greatest profiler of the FBI, of Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), the greatest thief of works of art. art and of a woman known as “The Standard Bearer” (Gal Gadot), a mysterious thief who contends with Booth for his supremacy. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has previously worked with Dwayne Johnson on “A Spy and a Half” and “Skyscraper”, Red Notice concludes with an all in all open ending that could easily project itself into a sequel. Given the numbers, the productions concerned could already give us a thought.

Dwayne Johnson absolute master of Netflix

But Dwayne Johnson’s overwhelming power on Netflix does not stop there. Last week “Jumanji: The Next Level” was also released on the platform, a reboot of the famous film with Robin Williams, which quickly reached the second place in the ranking in the main countries where the service is available, even in Italy where currently, however occupies the fifth position. At the time of writing, in fact, the podium is composed of Red Notice, firmly anchored in the first place now since the day of release, from the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico and, in third place, from the new episodes of Dynasty.