is the movie of 2021?

The People Choice Awards 2021 will be held on 7 December at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Fast & Furious will compete for Best Film of the Year, to the delight of the star of the Vin Diesel saga. But will he win victory?

It is about to officially begin there Award season for cinema and television, and there are many titles that will compete to be elected the best in each category.

To win eight nominations to the People’s Choice Award 2021 it was precisely the ninth chapter of the Fast & Furious saga, which between individual nominations for its performers (Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena) and those of the film itself as Action Movie of 2021 and Best Film of 2021, will be a great protagonist of the evening even if it should not be among the winners.

And on Instagram he thought about it Vin Diesel to thank for such an opportunity: “In this business, being nominated is a real blessing. Especially when you are doing what you love, with the people you love. The whole cast gives it their all every time“wrote in the post that you can also find at the bottom of the news”Thank you Universal for always believing in our beautiful multicultural cast and our hardworking crew. As you know, we always put our heart into making these films. Lots of love, always. We have come a long way. #Fast #fastandfurious #FX“.

In the Best Picture category, F9 will have to contend with Black Widow, No Time To Die, The Prince Seeks Son, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dune, The Tomorrow War and Venom: Carnage’s Fury. Which of these do you think could be victorious?