Is the Netflix crisis due to a virus? Elon Musk thinks so! – Movie News

Netflix stocks plummeted and now Elon Musk has entered the game, revealing that it’s all due to a virus. Is it a cyber attack? Is Netflix security in serious trouble?

Netflix has not started the year well with everything and its top releases like Playing with fire, Between life and death either The princess of the Yakuza. Recently reported a loss of 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and its shares fell 35 percent. Many businessmen have given their opinion on the matter, such as Arturo Elías Ayub, who has been part of Shark Tank Mexicobut this time it was the turn of the tech tycoon Elon Musk.

Some of the reasons Netflix has lost so many subscribers are competition from other platforms, users sharing their passwords, and the new fees it has announced. The company’s report projected a loss of more than 2.5 million users in the next three months.. We do not know if he will be able to reverse it or not, but the opinions of the subscribers are very diverse.

Elon Musk believes that the Netflix crisis is due to the woke virus.



The founder of Tesla and SpaceX said that Netflix lost subscribers due to the virus woke up: “The woke virus is making Netflix unwatchable”, he wrote on his Twitter account. What does the businessman mean with virus woke up? Woke is a word currently used to refer to an awareness of different problems or anti-racist, feminist, environmental social movements, etc.

The technology tycoon is involved in the controversial case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, after maintaining a relationship with the actress.



He did not write more about it, but users of social networks and different media said that, He was probably referring to the tendency of various companies to create content that is forcedly inclusive and for a purely commercial purposean idea that the entrepreneur shares with many other people.

Elon Musk has been in the eye of the hurricane recently due to the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as Heard’s sexual trio with Cara Delevingne and Musk was mentioned as part of the actor’s lawsuit. The businessman has denied that accusation; However, the case is still open and Johnny Depp’s legal team could request his presence in court.