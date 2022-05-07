Is the Netflix series ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ based on real events? | Huelva24

The series developed by David E. Kelley and Melissa James Gibson and starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Michelle Dockery and Naomi Scott deals with a topic of sad actuality, harassment and sexual abuse in the political sphere. The good reception of the public on the fiction has made one wonder if it is based on real events.

The answer is not exactly, although there is a real basis behind it. ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ adapts the novel of the same name by author Sarah Vaughan, who before being a writer worked as a political correspondent and was an editor for The Guardian.

The miniseries follows the trial of British Conservative MP James Whitehouse (Friend), who has been accused of rape by an investigator on his team, Olivia Lytton (Scott).

Although the series is a television adaptation of a novel, it is important to emphasize that both the fiction and the book are based on real cases. It’s more, Vaughn’s writing was published in 2018 and was a direct response to a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against members of the British Parliament, one of the consequences of the wave of the Me Too movement, which began in 2017.

About 70 complaints

More than 50 members of the British parliament were accused of sexual abuse or harassment, although only a handful of them were convicted. The Independent Complaints Plan registered around 70 complaints.

Although the story of ‘Anatomy of a scandal’ is completely fictitious, It is amazing that it was inspired by all these real events.