Is the new Disney Plus series set in the Marvel Universe of Spider-Man?

According to the latest rumors, it seems that Armor Wars – one of the next Marvel series coming directly to Disney + and starring Don Cheadle – will be set in the universe of the latest trilogy of Spider-Man with Tom Holland. This is because all three of the Jon Watts they may have anticipated future developments.

We know that the series will investigate the past, present and future of Rhodey, a great friend and ally of Tony Stark and an important member of the US military. Well, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy may have suggested the main developments of the series with Don Cheadle hero. Already in Homecoming attention was paid to the alien weapons found by the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and then seized by Stark Industries, while at the center of the plot of Far From Home there was always the Stark technology, this time used to use gigantic illusions by means of many armed drones.

And then, the opening words of No Way Home suggested the consequences of those events with Peter Parker forced to resort to a famous Marvel comics lawyer and with Happy ready to do the same. What we deduce is that Stark Industries have obviously been called into question to answer for the disaster that happened with Mysterio and certainly the issue of weapons of mass destruction owned by Tony Stark’s company will be a topic that will be addressed in Armor Wars.

For Don Cheadle, with this new series we will have “the opportunity to find out who he really is, opportunities that we have not had so far with the right time and the right focus on Rhodey and his path. Maybe something about his past. Prepare something for its future potential. Who knows how far this Marvel universe that seems infinite can go“.

The War Machine character has so far gravitated towards Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark figure, but after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Rhodey is ready to step out of the shadows with a Disney + series dedicated to him. Armor Wars is expected to be released in 2023.