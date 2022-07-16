Is the new Netflix series based on the classic survival horror ‘Resident Evil’ worth it? – series news

After the disaster of ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ with Kaya Scodelario, Netflix tries to redeem the famous video game franchise created by Shinji Mikami. You’ll make it?

After the new failure of Resident Evil in the cinema with its remake Welcome to Raccoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario, Netflix will try to redeem the famous survival horror video game franchise with the series already available on this platform, whose attraction for Mexicans is the presence of Paola Núñez, in charge of giving life to Evelyn, the daughter of virologist James Marcus and one of the main creators of the T-Virus.

It’s worth it? We already told you. The series is not specifically based on any of the titles so far developed for PlayStation and Xbox. And it’s edited in flashback and present tense format. It places us in the year 2036, 14 years after the zombie apocalypse began in Raccoon City. We meet one survivor, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska), a woman on the run from a horde of zombies and a giant worm before being rescued by a Brighton-based resistance group.

The surname will be familiar to you, yes, because Jade is one of the two daughters of the psychopath by Albert Wesker (lance reddick), the great villain of the virtual franchise. If you don’t know the story, Albert is one of the researchers who develops the biological weapon of this saga, along with William Birkin, and he survived the tests at the cost of injecting himself for the rest of his life. The series perfectly shows this part. What is the difference? He has no daughters, but a son, Jake Muller, protagonist of the game Resident Evil 6.

The existence of Albert and his daughters is explained during the first few minutes, as is the city where They live in South Africa, New Raccoon City. Being located on the black continent takes us back to the fifth game in the franchise. And they spend a lot of time explaining why they are there. It is not clear to a person outside this story the constant injections of blood, what experiments are taking place in that city where there are barely three blacks besides them and the importance of their father in the Umbrella Corporation.



Netflix Jade is the daughter of Albert Wesker.



Does the first episode hook you? Half. The appearance of one of the franchise’s famous zombie dogs and the Wesker girls’ need to find out where their father works makes you curious if there will be a plot twist involving more lead and rotting brains shooting all over the screen.

The visual effects fail terribly. The first horde tests the visual and fails. The fire melting one of the walkers is deplorable. No one believes it, it looks like a flare in Sharknado-style movies, the net. The visual design of the zombies is a must. They have nothing dark and rotten, something that we should applaud The Walking Dead. Netflix’s Resident Evil had to hire master Tom Savini for the job. He knows how to play these undead thanks to his run alongside the father of zombies George A. Romero.



Netflix The zombie dog is the best.



The giant worm that Jade faces is a good hit. While he doesn’t have the licker-like maw like in the game, he does look fierce. This crawler is a product of Umbrella’s experiments on animals and insects. The ridiculous thing is that a series of machine gun bursts are enough to kill this bestial invertebrate. Doesn’t the T-Virus strengthen cells by invading a host?

Originally, Resident Evil the series fails in its attempt to honor this survival horror. Lacks action, horror, gore, mystery, intrigue, twists, allies, lovable characters and everything that the video game causes us at night. That said, it seems that the story of Mikami, the developer of it, is still cursed since Paul WS Anderson touched it with the help of Milla Jovovich. Of course, this series and some tapes of the Ukrainian actress are more attractive and entertaining than the slop of Welcome to Raccoon City, the final blow for that remake attempt on the big screen.