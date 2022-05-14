Is the new Silent Hill real? Images of the long-awaited Konami video game are filtered | Present

Since 2019 there has been talk about the new installment of Silent Hill, a game that, according to rumors, could have a Hideo Kojima and Konami working together. However, these speculations ended up being discarded, but not the existence of said title.

At dawn today, May 13, the insider Dark Golemknown in the community for his successful leaks, published on his Twitter account four images that, according to him, belong to the new Silent Hill game, but he quickly removed them due to a copyright claim, he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Nintendo Switch: Let’s Get Fit video game arrives with sports routines on the console

However, users who were connected to Twitter at the time managed to rescue the photos and they are now circulating on various social networks. Take a look at them in our photo gallery.

The alleged images of the new Silent Hill

Anita and Maya would be the protagonists of the new Silent Hill, according to Dusk Golem sources. Photo: Dusk Golem

Dusk Golem pointed out that these images are from 2020, so they could look different today. Photo: Dusk Golem

Speculation about the new Silent Hill game began in 2019. Photo: Dusk Golem

Dusk Golem reported receiving messages asking him to remove the images due to copyright. Photo: Dusk Golem

On the other hand, the insider pointed out in a small Twitter thread the following: “I am not sharing everything for now. This is from a relatively new source, but I have received enough evidence to believe them. In addition, the names of ‘Anita and Maya’, ‘Text Messaging (SMS)’ are mentioned, and this would not be the only Silent Hill game in development.

Dusk Golem publishes supposed images of the new Silent Hill, but removes them due to copyright. Photo capture: Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: They were not always video games: when Nintendo sold Styrofoam and paper cut-outs

Later, he says that the images date from 2020, so this project may look a little different now. Although he has chosen what to share, he continues to believe that the new Silent Hill game is real and will wait for your announcement.

In the leak the names of Anita and Maya are mentioned; In addition, it would not be the only Silent Hill game in development, according to an insider. Photo capture: Twitter

At the moment, Konami has not issued an official statement denying what was published by Dusk Golem; however, the same insider claims to have received copyright claims, which fuels the hopes of being able to see the announcement of the new Silent Hill early.