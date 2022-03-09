Is the next global economic crisis approaching? | Economy | D.W.

Crises and wars change many things. Sometimes everything. After the Second World War, a new world order emerged, but also institutions, such as the United Nations, to prevent such devastating wars from recurring. Following the global financial crisis, nations tightened their control over banks and the work of regulatory authorities. During the coronavirus crisis, we finally learned to appreciate the benefits of digitalization, for example with telecommuting.

And now this war in the Ukraine, started by a man who wants to correct the mistakes of the past, at least what he sees as mistakes. A man whose gas sales have heated our homes for decades. The president of a country that would have everything to be a superpower without invading other countries: lots of raw materials, well-educated people, a great culture. But he was missing something: the millions in revenue from the sale of raw materials were not used to bring the country to the forefront of technology. Instead, the bosses of those companies – called oligarchs – compete for the most luxurious yacht, the most valuable real estate or the most expensive football club.

Are sanctions hitting the right people?

About this war we only know that it is developing brutally, but not when and how it could end, nor how far the man in the Kremlin is willing to go. What we can see is that this brings the West together and provokes severe sanctions. Yes, the ruble collapsed, the country becomes insolvent, while investors and capital disappear. But can the sanctions have the expected effect? Or will it just hit ordinary people who can no longer buy Levis jeans, iPhones, or order hamburgers at McDonalds?

Henrik Böhme, economics writer for DW.

The West, dependent on Russian oil and gas ‘drugs’, worries about its industries, which are heavily dependent on these fossil fuels. Europeans fear the coming winter because their houses could get cold. Prices skyrocket at gas stations and do not stop rising. And this is just the beginning.

Nickel, for example, of which Russia also has plenty, and which is essential for the production of steel, has risen in value by up to 50% overnight. Palladium, aluminum and the noble gases neon and xenon have also risen in price. These raw materials are also important for Western Europe.

Ingredients for a global economic crisis

The first bets are already being made on when the price of oil will exceed 200 dollars. What is clear is that inflation will become a big problem, as there is little reason to believe that the price situation will improve. On the contrary, all these data sound like the ingredients of a new crisis in the world economy. The coffers of the finance ministers are empty, after the billions in aid programs in the fight against the coronavirus. So how will it be possible to finance new packages?

In view of the situation, it is hastily planned to be less dependent on Russian gas and oil in European capitals. Easier said than done, and it won’t happen so quickly. And it will be expensive: experts estimate that filling storage facilities with European liquefied gas instead of Russian before next winter will cost around 70 billion euros.

Can it be done without Russia?

On the other hand, Moscow should think twice before closing the gas tap, given that this brings in millions a day: in February alone, the Europeans transferred 5.6 billion euros to Gazprom and company. For every barrel of oil that Russia exports, the country earns between 70 and 90 dollars, at current prices. The only thing that could help now is to drastically increase the amount of oil available in the markets to drive down the price. On the other hand, the Kremlin’s coffers are insured, its debts are comparatively low, and it has loyal friends in Beijing, hungry for new sources of raw materials and markets.

The big question, perhaps asked very soon, is what our future relationship with Russia can look like? Can there be one? It is clear that the war must stop, hopefully immediately. The suffering of the Ukrainian people must end. But isolate Russia from world trade in the long run? Very difficult. Solve the world’s problems (climate change, for example) without Russia? It’s hard to imagine. Therefore, this can only be done with Russia, but only with a Russia without Putin. (you/cp)