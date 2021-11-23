is the old price list for sworn certification worth it?

The possibility of undertaking a practice of credit assignment or discount on invoice against house bonuses other than 110%. The Revenue Agency, in fact, yesterday provided an important clarification regarding the new obligation to obtain the certification on the adequacy of expenses to prices.

In one of our previous articles (which we will resume here) we had highlighted how we had to wait more or less the middle of January 2022 for the new decree of the Ministry that fixed the maximum values ​​(prices) for each asset. With a FAQ, however, the Revenue Agency clarifies everything.

The new obligation to certify

The decree – law n. 157 of 2021, containing measures aimed at combating fraud in the field of tax concessions that have emerged in recent months in the field of tax bonuses for work on the house, has established that, even in the face of construction work on the house other than 110% (renovation bonus, facade bonus , ordinary ecobonus, etc.), if you intend to opt for credit transfer or invoice discount, unlike before, you must acquire

the compliance visa

L’sworn statement the congruity of expenses with prices.

The novelty came into play starting from the expenses incurred by the November 12, 2021 (even if referring to work already in progress), i.e. the date of entry into force of the same decree against fraud (see also Credit transfer and invoice discount: validity visa and clear sworn statement).

For the 110% bonus, however, the visa and certification were already provided.

The MISE decree of 6 August 2020 is still valid

With reference to the certification, the same decree – law no. 157 of 2021, provides that for the purpose of its release (for technicians qualified for this purpose) it is necessary to refer to the maximum values ​​(prices) that will be established, for each category of goods, by a new decree of the Minister of Ecological Transition.

This decree, however, must be issued within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the conversion law of the aforementioned decree 157 of 2021. This means no earlier than mid January 2022 and this would also mean the impossibility for the technicians to issue the certification and, therefore, practices of credit transfer and invoice discount not feasible until then.

Here, then, that the Revenue Agency in one FAQ published yesterday, November 22, 2021, clarifies that for the purposes of the sworn statement in question it is possible to refer, for now, to the price lists identified by the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development of August 6, 2020.

