is the one chosen to replace Manolas, also check the alternative

Napoli football news. The Naples is on the hunt for the ideal replacement after the sale of Kostas Manolas at Olympiakos. There are many names currently probed by the ds Cristiano Giuntoli, who works to give to Spalletti at least one hit in the repair market.

Kumbulla

Naples transfer market, Kumbulla idea

As reported by Republic, there is a name in pole position for the Neapolitans: it is Kumbulla of Roma. The former Verona central was already probed by the Neapolitans in the past, but with the advent of Mourinho in the Capital its use has significantly decreased. Napoli sniffs the opportunity e think about the formula to be proposed to Rome, with the Giallorossi who would give the green light only after finding the replacement.

The alternative to Kumbulla, he continues Republic, is represented by Casale del Verona. Young talent of the Scala family, he is showing off with the Tudor team and has attracted the attention of the Napoli transfer market men. Verona evaluates the player’s card 15 million euros, the relationship between the two companies is excellent and an agreement could be reached.