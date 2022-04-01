“Is the problem with the retina or the cholesterol more serious?”; Journalist attacks Miguel Herrera

Criticism of the UANL Tigers’ coach, Miguel Herrera, has not stopped, after he declared that Gerardo Martino should step aside from the Mexican National Team due to his health problems, and self-appointed as his replacement.

Even during the broadcast of the match between Mexico and El Salvador, Christian Martinoli and Luis García called Piojo Herrera ‘disrespectful’ for calling himself a candidate to lead El Tri, in case ‘Tata’ stepped aside due to the problems that has in the eye.

Now, a video is circulating on social networks where the ESPN journalist, Rafael Ramos, strongly criticized the Tigres coach, calling him a ‘traitor’ of the strategists’ guild; for having mentioned that Martino must resign from the Tri because of the retinal problem, which he has suffered from since last year.

“El Piojo betrayed the union by publicly asking for Martino’s dismissal or resignation when he knows he is sick,” Rafa Ramos said.

“I wonder what is more serious, the problem in the retina that Tata Martino has or the level of cholesterol and triglycerides that Miguel Herrera has? I just ask,” he stated to the incredulity of the Futbol Picante panelists.

Despite the criticism, Gerardo Martino qualified the Mexican National Team for Qatar 2022 as group runners-up, tied in points with the leader Canada, but with a better goal difference for the ‘Maple Leaf’ team.