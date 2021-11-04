is the PS5 beta light and low quality index? “People are idiots,” says McDonald – Nerd4.life

Today, as we have reported to you, we have discovered that on the PlayStation servers the PS5 version of the Elden Ring beta. The weight, as reported, is 6,888 GB. Some players, from all over the world, have reacted badly, believing that the beta is too light and that this is an indication of low quality. Is that so? Lance McDonald states: “most people are completely idiots”.

Lance McDonald is a well-known dataminer, very active in the souls sector. While it is true that his statement is a bit too direct and vulgar, in his tweet he emphasizes a number of very interesting data that allow us to make a comparison and position the weight of the Elden Ring PS5 beta more precisely within the gaming landscape.

McDonald recalls that the Bloodborne Network Test weighed 3.9 GB, that of Dark Souls 3 2.8 Gb, while that of Dark Souls Remastered 3.1 GB. Basically, the Elden Ring beta is much bigger of previous FromSoftware games. In the case of Dark Souls 3, we’re talking more than double. According to McDonald, thinking that a Network Test weighs 75GB for “to keep up with the quality expectations of a AAA” makes no sense.

Obviously, the weight in GB of a game is not directly proportional to its final quality. We will have to wait to get to Elden Ring before we can make judgments. In the meantime, however, we will have the opportunity to see a presentation of the gameplay of 15 minutes, just today: here are the details.