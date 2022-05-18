Is ‘The Resident’ Renewed For Season 6?

the resident reaches the end of its current season this May, but will the show get a season 6? With dozens of popular shows canceled in recent days, fans are right to worry about the show’s future.

The current season of the Fox show saw star Emily VanCamp leave, which some might read as a warning sign.

Fox has now set the future for the show starring Matt Czuchry.

This is the decision you made about the resident Season 6.

Will there be another season of the resident?

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry) will return to the doctor another day. The day before the residentFox’s season finale was already scheduled to air and he ordered the sixth season.

Fox renewed the show along with another of its hit dramas, 9-1-1.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the show is getting a season 6. After all, it’s the network’s second most popular drama behind 9-1-1 among the 18-49 age demographic. Since this demo is key to advertisers, it may have secured a sixth season for the show.

However, according to Deadline, the renewal negotiations were “all the way through.” This explains why the show wasn’t on Fox’s 2022-2023 season preview earlier in the week.

At the time, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said in a call to advertisers: “We are in good faith negotiations. [on The Resident]. Based on the long history with 20th Television, I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

Why did the negotiations take so long?

When the show launched, Fox and the resident The creators of 20th Television were a company. But when Disney bought the latter, the finances became more complicated.

the resident The Twitter account posted the news of the show’s renewal. “Is there any better news than this?” the tweet said. “WE ARE BACK FOR SEASON 6!”

A few days before the residentFox’s renewal canceled two shows. freshman series our kind of people Y pivoting Both got the hack over the net.

News of the renewal came with Fox’s upfronts, where it teases advertisers about its 2022 shows.

It also came the day before the current season finale of the resident. This May 17 episode will see the return of Emily VanCamp as Nic Nevin.

Although Nic died earlier in the season, he will return in flashbacks. In a statement to TV Line, co-showrunner Peter Elkoff teased how he would return.

He said: “[Conrad] It’s basically circulating the memory of this night when Gigi was just born. He keeps coming back to the pieces from that night because he thinks the answer to how he moves forward is in that night… and he gets an answer, an understanding that sets him free in a certain way.”

This season finale will air on Tuesday, May 17 at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

When the resident Season 6 air?

Fox has yet to announce the release date for season 6. However, the show will most likely return in September 2022.

Three of the show’s five seasons so far have aired that month. Season 4 only aired in January due to COVID delays, while Season 1 began in early 2018 due to the show being a mid-season addition to Fox’s schedules.