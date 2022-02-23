Is the salad that Jennifer Aniston ate daily for years healthy?

Between protein shakes and sessions in her private gym, it’s impossible to doubt Jennifer Aniston’s concern for her well-being. Therefore, when the news broke that the actress has been eating the same dish daily for years, we have asked ourselves: What ingredients does that famous salad have? Is it healthy to eat the same thing all the time? Not many people have asked when they have read that with this dish in her diet the actress managed to lose up to 13 kilos of weight. The obsession with the scale puts the blindfold back on those who are not really interested in their well-being. At TELVA we wanted to know to what extent it is healthy to eat the same dish for so long and we have consulted an expert to explain the pros and cons of Jennifer Aniston’s famous salad.

Jennifer Aniston salad ingredients

During an interview for the Los Angeles Times, Courteney Cox explained that every day of filming, Lisa Kudrow, she and Aniston had the same salad for lunch. “It was a cobb salad that Jennifer arranged with turkey, chick peas and I do not know what else. He just has a gift with food. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it better be a good one.” But is it really good?

Cobb salad is the quintessential American salad. Its main ingredients are lettuce, tomato, bacon, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado and cheese. According to reports, Jennifer Aniston replaced bacon with turkey and added chickpeas as a source of vegetable protein. “The normal thing should be that half of the plate are proteins (vegetables and animals). The chickpea is the vegetable protein and the turkey represents the animal protein. It would be necessary to know the percentage of each food on the plate”, analyzes Sonia Lucena, an expert in nutrition.

Can you lose weight with Jennifer Aniston’s salad?

Apparently, during the filming of the famous series that catapulted Jennifer Aniston to fame, the actress managed to lose 13 kilos of weight. In her diet, the famous cobb salad modified by the protagonist that, now, can be treated as the famous resource to lose weight. But be careful, because salad can help you lose weight, but not the one that interests you. “You can lose weight, yes. But you lose a lot of muscle mass. There is a huge risk in this regard. You can lose weight from fat or muscle mass. When what we lose is muscle, you will be losing basal metabolism, that is, you will burn less. Therefore, when you change your diet you will gain weight again because you will have a smaller engine that consumes less,” explains expert Sonia Lucena.

dangers of always consuming the same

Nor should we feed ourselves with the same dish always, no matter how long we can survive. We understand that the information that has emerged about Jennifer Aniston’s diet focuses on the salad plate and that she would complement her diet with the consumption of other types of food. But in cases of desperation, desperate measures are taken and there are those who can fall into the reductionism of wanting to eat only that dish in order to lose weight the kilos they are interested in losing. This would mean being underfeeding to our organism. “The vitamins of the fruit, the fibers and other types of vegetables we would not have. Therefore, the intestinal microbiota would be decompensated. And that is devastating. It would be seriously harming health”, concludes Sonia Lucena. To believe that by the mere fact of eating a salad we are taking care of ourselves is absurd, our body needs many and very different nutrients to function properly.

It may interest you