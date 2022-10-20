is the sexiest of the season – Metro Chile

It seems that the world of fashion tries to surprise us more every day through its catwalks, each designer seeks to do the impossible to capture their audience and to the specialized media, such is the case of Bella Hadid’s Coperni dress.

That white paint dress created such a stir that the hunger to continue innovating grew in each designer, who are presenting extremely creative catwalks.

Such is the case of Gucci, where Alessandro Michele was inspired by his mother Eralda and his aunt Giovanna.taking to his catwalk, 136 identical twins to present his ‘Twinsburg’ collection in the spring-summer 2023 collection.

Zendaya and the thermal look designed by Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

Maximilian Davis presented his first spring-summer 2023 collection in Milan as Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director, taking the place of Paul Andrew, who left the brand in 2021.

The firm also announced that from that moment would be known only as Ferragamo, accompanied by a new color that will represent them, which will be an intense red 3546C.

The change was materialized through a collection that featured a series of transparencies, organza fabrics, leather, and new shoe silhouettes.

Zendaya was one of the first celebrities to wear a look made by Davis, she opted for look 15 which also features an alternate version in outfit 47. FIt was his stylist Law Roach, the one in charge of showing off the style on his social networks.

The magic of this outfit lies in its thermal technology. It is made of a fabric that reacts to human heat, causing it to change color from brown to orange.depending on the temperature.