is the sworn certification also for the technical requirements?

The certification required for the interventions covered by the house bonuses other than the superbonus, must also certify the technical requirements of the intervention and the actual implementation, as envisaged for the bonus 110, or does it only concern the appropriateness of expenses?

This is the FAQ to which the Revenue Agency gave an answer on its institutional website yesterday, January 22, 2021, clarifying doubts both to the taxpayers who are beneficiaries of the bonuses and to the professionals (technicians qualified to issue the certification).

Because the more you check

With the aim of combating fraud in the field of tax breaks that have emerged in recent months in the field of tax bonuses for home works, the legislator, with the decree – law n. 157 of 2021, established that, even in the case of building work on the house other than 110% (renovation bonus, facade bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, etc.), if you intend to opt for credit transfer or invoice discount, unlike before, you must to acquire

the compliance visa

sworn certification.

The certification is issued by technicians authorized to do so (these are engineers, architects, surveyors, etc.).

House bonuses other than 110%: what attestation to the certification

Unlike other home bonuses, remember that, for the bonus 110% the visa and certification were already foreseen.

However, with reference to the sworn statement, the rule regarding 110, expressly refers to sworn statements referring to both the “technical requirements“Both to”congruity of expenses with prices“.

The decree – law no. 157 of 2021, on the other hand, as regards the other house bonuses other than 110%, with regard to the sworn statement it refers only to the fairness of expenses to prices. Therefore, in this case, the sworn statement must not also certify compliance with the technical requirements (it being understood that, in any case, these must be respected by the beneficiary of the bonus itself).

