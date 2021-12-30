is the system going to collapse? – Free Daily





The epidemiological photograph of Italy taken by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control is by no means the best, to put it mildly. All our national territory has in fact been marked in red or dark red: last week there were only three regions left in yellow, but now those too (Molise, Puglia and Sardinia) have reached Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily in red. All the others are in dark red.





Meanwhile the Germany – which saw the number of infections drastically decrease thanks to the lockdown for the unvaccinated, which produced first important results within three weeks – has included Italy in the list of Covid high risk areas starting from Saturday, following the directions of the Robert Koch Institut. Therefore, those who arrive in Germany from Italy and are not fully vaccinated must undergo a mandatory ten-day quarantine from which they can leave starting from the fifth day with a negative test.

Meanwhile, the government chaired by Mario Draghi has launched a sort of lockdown for the unvaccinated starting from 10 January: all social and recreational activities can only be carried out by those who have the super green pass, which is issued exclusively to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid.