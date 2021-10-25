is the thirteenth currency in the world – CREDIT VILLAGE

After 189 days, here we go again. The price of Bitcoin is once again hoisted into uncharted territory by making what chart lovers call the “blue sky breakout”. That bullish break above which there is nothing. There are no volumes, no potential resistances. Above which everything is new. Price discovery. With an intraday peak at 67,016 dollars, Bitcoin exceeded the previous 64,889 bringing the market cap to 1,250 billion dollars and in fact becoming the thirteenth currency (it was erected to this standing after a state, El Salvadar, awarded it on 7 September legal tender) in the world by capitalization. Since yesterday, Bitcoin has overtaken the Swiss franc in this special ranking. The entire crypto industry is benefiting from this, the value of which has exceeded 2.6 trillion dollars, like never before in history.

Purchases – supported by volumes – were also encouraged by Tuesday’s launch of the first Bitcoin ETF on Wall Street, the most liquid market on the planet. Although it replicates the futures contracts (which in turn landed four years ago on the Cme market in Chicago) and not the “spot” price, this news was enough to give a further shock to the price which, from the lows of the period to 40 thousand reached on 21 September following a new ban by China against cryptocurrency transactions, it grew by 67%. If, on the other hand, the count starts from the lows of 21 July (29 thousand), the current impulse stands at 130%, the same performance that has been ringing since the beginning of the year.

It is a 12-year journey, full of pitfalls and speculative bubbles, which swell and then burst. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has been reported dead 449 times (documented by 99 bitcoins.com site). So far he has always managed to get up. To understand how little it was worth at the beginning, just think of its first transaction as an exchange currency: 10 thousand Bitcoins were enough for a programmer in the United States to …

Source: Il Sole 24 Ore